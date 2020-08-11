Wildcats' nonconference hoops season essentially shelved by Pac-12's decision

While the NIT Season Tip-Off was Arizona’s “multiteam event” for next season, its games at Gonzaga and Illinois were added as the contracted return games for those played at McKale Center last season. It is not known if those will be carried over into future seasons.

A 2021-only basketball season makes it nearly impossible to include nonconference games unless the NCAA Tournament is also delayed. The Pac-12 might also not be able to hold a newly expanded 20-game schedule next season. The conference opted to expand from its traditional 18-game slate by adding a pair of games into December, which is why Arizona had plans to face Colorado and Stanford before Christmas.

“We’ve got to go back with our (basketball) working group,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said, when asked about playing 20 basketball games. They’ve “been working on different scenarios and some of it depends on what the NCAA decides in terms of March Madness and the envelope for the season. ... It’s just one of the many things we now have to get to work on.”

Because roughly 80% of the NCAA’s annual revenue comes from its $800 million media rights deal for the NCAA basketball tournament, the event is expected to be held however possible – even if that takes until May.