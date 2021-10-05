 Skip to main content
Wildcats' nonconference schedule includes Paradise Jam, showdown with Texas in Las Vegas
Wildcats' nonconference schedule includes Paradise Jam, showdown with Texas in Las Vegas

University of Arizona, women's basketball

Coach Adia Barnes, far left, explains a drill to Derin Erdogan, Shaina Pellington, and Helena Pueyo during practice Friday.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona women's basketball team will return to the court Oct. 28 with an exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico and play its 2021-22 season opener against Cal State Northridge at McKale Center, part of a nonconference slate announced Tuesday.

The Final Four participants will also take part in a Nov. 12 game against Louisville in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and take part in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Over three days starting Nov. 25, the Wildcats will take on Vanderbilt, DePaul and Rutgers. The three-day event begins Nov. 25.

Arizona will wrap up nonconference play Dec. 19, when the Wildcats take on Texas in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas. The 3:30 p.m. game will air nationally on ESPN2.

The Wildcats' nonconference schedule is below. The Pac-12 slate will be announced soon:

Arizona's 2021-22 nonconference schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Oct. 28: EASTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition), 6 p.m.

Nov. 5: ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, 5 p.m.

Nov. 12: vs. Louisville at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: TEXAS SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: MARIST, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25: vs. Vanderbilt at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 26: vs. DePaul at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Rutgers at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Dec. 3: at UC Riverside, time TBA

Dec. 9: NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: NEW MEXICO, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17: at NAU, time TBA

Dec. 19: vs. Texas at Coast-to-Coast Challenge, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

