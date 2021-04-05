Wildcats now expected to arrive at Arizona Stadium around 11:30 a.m.

The UA will hold a welcome-home celebration Monday morning for the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Due to a travel delay, the team is now scheduled to arrive back on campus at 11:30 a.m. or a little later.

Gates 2, 3, 4 and 6 will be open; all fans will sit along in the east-side seats.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UA is requesting that fans:

• RSVP here that they are attending the event, as attendance is capped at 15% of the stadium's seating capacity;

• Fill out the UA's daily wellcheck survey;

• Wear masks;

• Practice social distancing;

• Bring sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small snacks, since the concession stands will not be open. (Water, however, will be available).

The UA lost Sunday afternoon's national championship game to Stanford, 54-53.