Wildcats now expected to arrive at Arizona Stadium around 11:30 a.m.

The UA will hold a welcome-home celebration Monday morning for the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Due to a travel delay, the team is now scheduled to arrive back on campus at 11:30 a.m. or a little later.
Gates 2, 3, 4 and 6 will be open; all fans will sit along in the east-side seats.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UA is requesting that fans:
• RSVP here that they are attending the event, as attendance is capped at 15% of the stadium's seating capacity;
• Fill out the UA's daily wellcheck survey;
• Wear masks;
• Practice social distancing;
• Bring sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small snacks, since the concession stands will not be open. (Water, however, will be available).
The UA lost Sunday afternoon's national championship game to Stanford, 54-53.