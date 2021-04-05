 Skip to main content
Wildcats now expected to arrive at Arizona Stadium around 11:30 a.m.
  • Updated

Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) looks to shoot over Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during the second half of the championship game in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

The UA will hold a welcome-home celebration Monday morning for the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Due to a travel delay, the team is now scheduled to arrive back on campus at 11:30 a.m. or a little later.

Gates 2, 3, 4 and 6 will be open; all fans will sit along in the east-side seats.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UA is requesting that fans:

RSVP here that they are attending the event, as attendance is capped at 15% of the stadium's seating capacity;

• Fill out the UA's daily wellcheck survey;

• Wear masks;

• Practice social distancing;

• Bring sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small snacks, since the concession stands will not be open. (Water, however, will be available).

The UA lost Sunday afternoon's national championship game to Stanford, 54-53.

