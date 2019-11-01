Ex-UA assistant Richardson rejoins New York club team

The New York Gauchos announced Friday that former UA assistant coach Book Richardson has rejoined the club-ball organization, less than a month after he finished serving a three-month prison sentence.

Richardson said via text he will serve as the club's director of operations for boys basketball, ranging from ages 6-18. He said he might coach an eighth grade team or a 17-under team.

Richardson, who coached the Gauchos to the Cactus Classic club tournament championship at McKale Center in 2007, went on to join UA coach Sean Miller at Xavier in 2007-08. Richardson followed Miller to Arizona in 2009, and has remained well-connected to New York-area basketball figures.

"This man means so much to so many people," the Gauchos tweeted.

Richardson remained on the UA staff until 2017, when he was arrested as part of the federal investigation into college basketball, and UA fired him in 2018.

Richardson reached a plea deal in which he admitted to taking $2,000 in bribes, then was sentenced in June for a three-month stay that began in July at Otisville federal prison in New York.