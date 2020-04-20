Wildcats open 2021 recruiting efforts by landing Gilbert Perry guard Madison Conner
ESPN, Prospects Nation both think highly of the Cats' newest commit

Gilbert Perry's Madison Conner verbally committed to the UA's 2021 recruiting class on Monday. 

Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats opened the 2021 recruiting season with a splash on Monday, landing Madison Conner, a 5-foot-11-inch guard from Gilbert Perry High School. 

The decision comes 2 1/2 years after the UA gave Conner her first Division I offer. She was a high school freshman at the time. 

Conner has since developed into one of the state's best players. She averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a junior, prompting the Arizona Republic to name her to its All-Arizona team. Prospects Nation ranks Conner 13th at her position and 56th in the country for the Class of 2021, while ESPN lists her as the nation's 19th-best guard. 

Conner's ESPN recruiting profile calls her a “skilled guard (who) manufactures shots, knocks down mid-range jumpers to the arc; brings a smooth stroke, scorer's mentality to the back court; executes in half-court game; unselfish persona, teammate.”

Conner is the first player to commit Arizona's 2021 recruiting effort. 

— PJ Brown

