Wildcats open 2021 recruiting efforts by landing Gilbert Perry guard Madison Conner

Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats opened the 2021 recruiting season with a splash on Monday, landing Madison Conner, a 5-foot-11-inch guard from Gilbert Perry High School.
The decision comes 2 1/2 years after the UA gave Conner her first Division I offer. She was a high school freshman at the time.
Conner has since developed into one of the state's best players. She averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a junior, prompting the Arizona Republic to name her to its All-Arizona team. Prospects Nation ranks Conner 13th at her position and 56th in the country for the Class of 2021, while ESPN lists her as the nation's 19th-best guard.
Conner's ESPN recruiting profile calls her a “skilled guard (who) manufactures shots, knocks down mid-range jumpers to the arc; brings a smooth stroke, scorer's mentality to the back court; executes in half-court game; unselfish persona, teammate.”
Conner is the first player to commit Arizona's 2021 recruiting effort.
— PJ Brown
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!