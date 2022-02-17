Wildcats overcome slow start, beat Oregon State 83-69; showdown with Oregon next

At that point, the Beavers had missed five of their six shots. Arizona then went on another 12-2 run to take a 75-53 lead midway through the second half, getting a demonstrative dunk from Tubelis on the break and a 3-pointer by Mathurin.

With eight minutes left in the game, Tubelis already had 22 points and seven rebounds while Mathurin had 20 points. Two minutes later, UA coach Tommy Lloyd inserted seldom-used Adama Bal and entirely cleared his bench with a minute and a half left.

In the first half, Arizona shot 51.6% from the field while OSU hit 45.7% and made 6 of 13, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half by Warith Alatishe.

Mathurin led UA with 12 points while Tubelis added 10. Jarod Lucas led OSU with eight points and four rebounds while hitting 2 of 4 3-pointers.

OSU held a 30-27 lead after Silva scored inside off an offensive rebound but the Wildcats quickly rattled off three straight baskets: A putback from Tubelis, a layup by Mathurin and a dunk from Tubelis after Dalen Terry rebounded an OSU missed shot and dished to Tubelis in transition.