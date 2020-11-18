Wildcats' Pac-12 schedule includes New Year's Day showdown with league favorite Stanford

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will open its conference-only 2020 season with games against three regional rivals, all at McKale Center.
The UA will open its season Nov. 4 against UCLA, host USC two days later and then take on Arizona State on Dec. 10, according to a schedule released Wednesday. The Wildcats will then travel to Colorado and Utah before returning home to face Stanford and Cal — with a showdown against the conference-favorite Cardinal scheduled for Jan. 1. Arizona won last year's game against Stanford in McKale Center, marking the program's first-ever win against a team ranked in the top 5 nationally.
Arizona's 22-game league schedule ends with a Feb. 28 game against Arizona State in Tempe. This year's UA team is expected to be among its most talented ever. Point guard Aari McDonald has been named a preseason AP All-American. The Wildcats have been picked to finish second in the Pac-12 by both the media and coaches.
The UA's Pac-12 schedule is here, with home games in ALL CAPS. The Wildcats are still trying to add nonconference foes.
Dec. 4: UCLA
Dec. 6: USC
Dec. 10: ARIZONA STATE
Dec. 18: at Colorado
Dec. 20: at Utah
Jan. 1: STANFORD
Jan. 3: CAL
Jan. 8: at Washington
Jan. 10: at Washington State
Jan. 14: OREGON
Jan. 17: OREGON STATE
Jan. 22: UTAH
Jan. 24: COLORADO
Jan. 29: at USC
Jan. 31: at UCLA
Feb. 5: at Oregon State
Feb. 7: at Oregon
Feb. 12: WASHINGTON STATE
Feb. 14: WASHINGTON
Feb. 19: at Cal
Feb. 22: at Stanford
Feb. 28: at Arizona State
