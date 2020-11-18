 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats' Pac-12 schedule includes New Year's Day showdown with league favorite Stanford
editor's pick

Wildcats' Pac-12 schedule includes New Year's Day showdown with league favorite Stanford

  • Updated
022920-spt-ua-wbk-p9.jpg

Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) celebrates with Wilma after the Wildcats 73-72 OT win against Stanford at McKale Center, February 28, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will open its conference-only 2020 season with games against three regional rivals, all at McKale Center.

The UA will open its season Nov. 4 against UCLA, host USC two days later and then take on Arizona State on Dec. 10, according to a schedule released Wednesday. The Wildcats will then travel to Colorado and Utah before returning home to face Stanford and Cal — with a showdown against the conference-favorite Cardinal scheduled for Jan. 1. Arizona won last year's game against Stanford in McKale Center, marking the program's first-ever win against a team ranked in the top 5 nationally.

Arizona's 22-game league schedule ends with a Feb. 28 game against Arizona State in Tempe. This year's UA team is expected to be among its most talented ever. Point guard Aari McDonald has been named a preseason AP All-American. The Wildcats have been picked to finish second in the Pac-12 by both the media and coaches. 

The UA's Pac-12 schedule is here, with home games in ALL CAPS. The Wildcats are still trying to add nonconference foes.

Dec. 4: UCLA

Dec. 6: USC

Dec. 10: ARIZONA STATE

Dec. 18: at Colorado

Dec. 20: at Utah

Jan. 1: STANFORD

Jan. 3: CAL

Jan. 8: at Washington

Jan. 10: at Washington State

Jan. 14: OREGON

Jan. 17: OREGON STATE

Jan. 22: UTAH

Jan. 24: COLORADO

Jan. 29: at USC

Jan. 31: at UCLA

Feb. 5: at Oregon State

Feb. 7: at Oregon

Feb. 12: WASHINGTON STATE

Feb. 14: WASHINGTON

Feb. 19: at Cal

Feb. 22: at Stanford

Feb. 28: at Arizona State

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Adia Barnes ready for Arizona Wildcats to be 'the hunted' in 2020-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News