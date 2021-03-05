Wildcats' Pac-12 Tournament run ends in semifinals; team awaits NCAA Tournament fate

McDonald sparked a fourth-quarter comeback when she made a layup with multiple bodies in front of her and drew a foul to close to within six, 48-42. McDonald hit a 3-pointer and Shaina Pellington scored on a layup with 1:25 left to pull Arizona within two points, 49-47.They would get no closer: Onyenwere hit a layup 12 seconds later and, following a turnover and ensuing foul by Trinity Baptiste, UCLA's Lauryn Miller hit a pair of free throws. UCLA's six-point lead ballooned to nine in the closing seconds.

“I felt like the rebounding at times — I know, they were only plus six, but the times and manners they got them really, really hurt us,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “I thought in the first half, especially they got all the 50-50 balls, they got all those passion plays that we usually get. I thought that we weren't strong with the ball — like off of rebounds and different things like that. We were unable to finish with contact. Michaela, you know, 10 for 11 from the free throw line. She really, really hurt us. She was really the only one scoring. For me indication of the game, our offense was four assists on 18 field goals. And you're not going to win a lot of games like that.”