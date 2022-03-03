Wildcats pay tribute to Lute; Kurt Busch races to McKale; Azoulas Tubelis makes statement with shoes

Miller’s message to the Estonian guard: “‘If you’re going to leave Europe and come all the way to the United States and sign up to play college basketball, you want to have an opportunity, that’s part of this. … Kerr, look, as much as we’d love to have you … I just want you to know there’s a chance that you could come here and not play. I mean, you’re behind some really good players.’”

That didn’t deter Kriisa from coming to Arizona.

“‘What? You think I’m scared? You think telling me that is not going to make me want to come? I’m committing,’” Kriisa said, according to Miller. "That’s how he committed.”

He said it

“He’ll forever be the face of the national championship here. … The way he went about his craft, it was such an old-school, classy approach.” — Busch on Olson’s legacy

The big number

25

Year since a first-year head coach won the Pac-12 regular-season championship. Lloyd became the first head coach since UCLA’s Steve Lavin in 1997 to win the conference title in his first season — the same year Arizona won the national championship.

