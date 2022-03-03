Wildcats pay tribute to Lute; Kurt Busch races to McKale; Azuolas Tubelis makes statement with shoes

The NASCAR Xfinity Series just opened its 2022 schedule, with a race in Las Vegas scheduled for Saturday followed by a March 12 showdown at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR star Kurt Busch took a detour to Tucson to visit the UA; the former UA student attended Thursday night’s game at McKale Center. Busch and Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach, a Sonoita native and Salpointe Catholic High School grad, took part in a free-throw shooting contest during a first-half timeout. (Wystrach won.)

“It’s good to see the program as healthy as it is, and the energy level is through the roof this year,” Busch said before the game.

“I didn’t see (the success) coming, but when you look at all the players in this lineup, this is a global lineup and with Coach (Tommy) Lloyd coming in with his pedigree from Gonzaga, I thought it would take time for things to develop but to only have three losses, to wrap up the Pac-12 championship already, the sky’s the limit for this coach and this program.”

Busch has remained longtime friends with Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy since they first met at Durango High School in Las Vegas. During Busch’s time as a student at the UA, the Wildcats won a national championship in 1997.