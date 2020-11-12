Wildcats picked to finish fifth in Pac-12, and Sean Miller is pleasantly surprised

Except this time, Miller suggested, the poll might be wrong.

It might have given the Wildcats too much respect.

“The standard answer is we’ll find out, but I would say fifth would be much higher than I would have anticipated” being picked, Miller said. “We lost all five starters, seven of our top nine players and replaced quite a few of them in the spring.”

Because of all that transition — and the fact that those replacements made up the conference’s top-rated recruiting class — Arizona might be the toughest team to figure out in the Pac-12 this season.

Not only did UA pull in seven new players last spring, but it had a former Big East Freshman of the Year (guard James Akinjo) and a former McDonald’s All-American (forward Jordan Brown) redshirting, while four-star Phoenix guard Dalen Terry had signed in the fall of 2019.

Miller optimistically noted on the Zoom call how the Wildcats will begin to fill the early NBA departures of point guard Nico Mannion, wing Josh Green and forward Zeke Nnaji, noting that Akinjo could lead a group of up to three guards on the court at any time.