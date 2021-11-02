Wildcats played fast, free in runaway exhibition win, but they 'can't settle,' Tommy Lloyd says

“Over the course of that game, we settled for a lot of 3s and individually I talked a little bit to the some of the guys and we'll try to clean that up this week.”

Part of it, the way guard Justin Kier described it, was that the Greyhounds went under a lot of ball screens, baiting the Wildcats to take jump shots.

“So we shot a lot of 3s because we wanted to get our confidence going, and also getting the ball into our bigs,” Kier said. “That high-low worked pretty well, but we’ve got some areas to get better at that with the passes. But they gave us a different look that we usually don't see. So that was good for us.”

Kier hit 4 of 6 3s, and Lloyd said he thought Kier played like a veteran, growing into the point guard duties he is being asked to share. While Kriisa was the starting point guard Monday — and sophomore Pelle Larsson is expected to be a major factor at both guard spots after his expected return for Tuesday's season opener — Kier came off the bench to play both guard spots.

"I think there's still room to grow but I love the pace that he was shooting with," Lloyd said of Kier on Monday. "When you have that type of movement, and you’re forcing defenses to make decisions, you need guys that are ready to shoot and to make them pay and I thought all his shots were spot on today.”