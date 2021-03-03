Wildcats' postseason march begins with Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game

“It isn’t really about winning (Thursday). It’s the way we play, the way we react, the way we respond. And then it’s our momentum moving forward,” she said. “That’s the most important thing to me right now. … All that other stuff will take care of itself. Our seeding will be right, it will be where we are supposed to be.”

Arizona has already reached heights not seen in nearly two decades. The Wildcats finished second in the league, earning a No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, their best finish in 18 years. They won 13 conference games for the first time in 17 years.

The UA has been ranked in the AP poll since the preseason — and was in to the top 10 for 13 of 15 possible weeks.

Now, the Wildcats will turn their attention to winning a Pac-12 Tournament title.

Arizona has a track record of flipping the switch in the postseason.

Two years ago, the team discovered a newfound confidence and ran through six opponents to win the WNIT. Last year, the Wildcats had a bye in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament for the first time in program history. They made it to the semifinals before losing to Oregon, one of the top three teams in the nation.

The UA went 8-2 in its previous two postseasons .