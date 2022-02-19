Wildcats projected as No. 1 seed in the South Region in NCAA's early bracket reveal

Arizona was projected as the No. 1 seed in the South Region and the No. 3 team overall in the NCAA selection committee's early seeding reveal Saturday.

Gonzaga (West), Auburn (Midwest) and Kansas (East) were the other No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga was named the top seed overall while Auburn was second and Kansas was fourth.

UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team projected among the top 16, listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region.

Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, chair of this season's selection committee, said the committee discussions indicated "razor thin" margins separating the top three spots but more distance between those teams and Kansas at No. 4.

Geographically, it doesn't matter if Arizona is assigned to the West (San Francisco) or South (San Antonio), since those second-weekend sites are roughly equidistant from Tucson. It is less likely UA would be assigned to the Midwest if the projected seeds hold up, since Auburn and Kansas are both closer to Chicago than San Antonio.