Wildcats projected as No. 1 seed in the South Region in NCAA's early bracket reveal

Arizona was projected as the No. 1 seed in the South Region and the No. 3 team overall in the NCAA selection committee's early seeding reveal Saturday.
Gonzaga (West), Auburn (Midwest) and Kansas (East) were the other No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga was named the top seed overall while Auburn was second and Kansas was fourth.
UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team projected among the top 16, listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region.
Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, chair of this season's selection committee, said the committee discussions indicated "razor thin" margins separating the top three spots but more distance between those teams and Kansas at No. 4.
Geographically, it doesn't matter if Arizona is assigned to the West (San Francisco) or South (San Antonio), since those second-weekend sites are roughly equidistant from Tucson. It is less likely UA would be assigned to the Midwest if the projected seeds hold up, since Auburn and Kansas are both closer to Chicago than San Antonio.
Arizona also has some strong basketball history in San Antonio, winning what was the "Midwest" regional there in 2001 while the UA women's basketball team reached the NCAA championship game at the Alamodome last season.
Because of the NCAA's pod system, which prioritizes first-weekend locations for teams on the top four seed lines, the Wildcats will most likely play their first two games in San Diego. If they win them both, they would then advance to a regional site the following weekend.
The No. 1 seed projection was not a surprise for the Wildcats, who are 23-2 overall with a No. 2 NET rating. Gonzaga is No. 1 in the NET and Kentucky is No. 3. UA is also No. 2 in Kenpom.
However, the Wildcats still have yet to host Oregon (Saturday night), take the mountain trip through Utah and Colorado (next weekend) and play at USC (March 1). If the Wildcats drop below the No. 1 seed line and Gonzaga maintains its spot, Arizona could stay in the West as a No. 2 or 3 and be lined up for a potential matchup with Gonzaga in San Francisco.
The NCAA's full reveal Saturday, with overall seed listed in parentheses:
West (San Francisco):
1. Gonzaga (1)
2. Duke (8)
3. Illinois (12)
4. Texas (16)
South (San Antonio)
1. Arizona (3)
2. Baylor (5)
3. Tennessee (11)
4. Providence (15)
Midwest (Chicago)
1. Auburn (2)
2. Purdue (7)
3. Texas Tech (10)
4. UCLA (14)
East (Philadelphia)
1. Kansas (4)
2. Kentucky (6)
3. Villanova (9)
4. Wisconsin (13)
