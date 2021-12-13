Wildcats prove preseason rankings wrong with steady climb up to No. 4

Days after last spring’s national championship game, the way-too-early polls for the 2021-22 season came out. UA, the runner-up to Stanford, was not in the Top 25.

This fall, in AP’s preseason poll, UA started at No. 22.

The lack of respect was felt by the Wildcats, and it didn't take long for them to prove they had been underrated.

Six weeks into the season, the narrative has quickly shifted as UA is 9-0 for just the fourth time in program history, and ranked No. 4 in this week’s AP poll — the highest regular-season ranking in program history.

In this week’s ESPN power rankings, Arizona was listed as one of the unbeaten teams — along with No. 7-ranked Tennessee — that are contenders for the Final Four.

The then-No. 6 Wildcats picked up their ninth win with a 77-60 victory over New Mexico on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.

“I’m proud of what our team has accomplished so far,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “I am very excited. However, we still have a long way to go. We’re not focused on rankings, and we have to get better for Pac-12 play. I am happy for the program. We’ve come a long way in five years.”