Wildcats pull off near-sweep of Pac-12 men's basketball awards

The five-player all-defensive team also included three players from UCLA: Jaquez, Myles Johnson and Jaylen Clark.

In the race for Player of the Year, Mathurin’s closest rival might have been a former teammate: Brown transferred from Arizona to Washington last spring and wound up averaging 21.7 points a game for the Huskies to lead the conference in scoring.

Brown helped Washington win three of its last four games to finish in a three-way tie for fifth place, arguably doing as much to elevate his team as anyone in the conference.

“I certainly think Terrell should definitely be in the conversation because of what he did this season,” Pac-12 Networks analyst Matt Muehlebach, a former Wildcat standout, said before the awards were announced. “It's been really impressive and at times, he’s really carrying that team.

“But it’s a short conversation. I’m not taking anything away from him whatsoever but I just think Mathurin’s success, combined with the team success, just makes it a shorter conversation.”

After the awards were announced Monday, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Mathurin's progression has been fun to watch.