Wildcats ranked No. 19 in AP's preseason women's basketball poll

Arizona's new-look women's basketball team is 19th in the Associated Press' preseason top-25 poll, released Tuesday.

The Wildcats advanced to the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament, then underwent a roster overhaul unlike any in program history.

Arizona added transfers Lauren Fields (Oklahoma State), Esmery Martinez (West Virginia) and Jade Loville (Arizona State) to the highest-rated freshman class in program history while jettisoning a half-dozen contributors. Forwards Cate Reese and Lauren Ware and guards Shaina Pellington, Helena Pueyo and Madi Conner are among those who return from last year's team.

Newcomer Loville was also named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list. This award is given to the best shooting guard at the end of the season. The last Wildcat to win this award was Aari McDonald in 2020. Two other Pac-12 players made the list of 20 -- UCLA's Charisma Osbourne and WSU's Charlisse Leger-Walker.

The Wildcats are one of just three Pac-12 teams to make the preseason poll. Stanford is No. 2 nationally, with Oregon ranked just behind the Wildcats at No. 20. Utah and UCLA received the most votes of any non-ranked team. The Pac-12's preseason poll will be released at media day next week.

Here's a look at Tuesday's AP poll results:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Iowa

5. Tennessee

6. UConn

7. Louisville

8. Iowa State

9. Notre Dame

10. NC State

11. Indiana

12. North Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. Ohio State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Maryland

18. Baylor

19. Arizona

20. Oregon

21. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. South Dakota State

24. Princeton

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington State 1.