Wildcats ranked No. 22 in first AP poll of the 2021-22 season

The Arizona Wildcats will open the 2021-22 season ranked in the AP's top 25.

The UA was listed 22nd when the first poll of the season was released Tuesday, six months after making their first-ever Final Four and appearing in the national championship game.

Five Pac-12 teams made the poll: defending national champion Stanford is third, Oregon is 10th, Oregon State is 14th and UCLA is 20th. Two of the teams that Arizona will face in nonconference play — No. 6 Louisville and No. 25 — are also ranked.

Arizona's ranking among its Pac-12 peers — fifth — is in line with where it the Wildcats were picked to finish in the league during last week's preseason poll.

