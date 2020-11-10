Wildcats ready to add 3 players to guard-heavy roster

They may not be quite good enough to leave quickly for pro basketball but have potential to develop into major contributors over multiple years.

“A lot of times you get what you can get and you don’t want to leave talent on the board if you can get it,” said Jerry Meyer, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com. “I think you gotta be flexible the way the game’s moving.

“I would not gauge any of them as one-and-done or even two-and-done, but I think all three are going to be good college players. It’s nice to have guys like that.”

Besides, there’s room in UA’s offense for three guards. Coach Sean Miller used Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Dylan Smith last season, and could do the same this season and in the future.

While Simpson can play on or off the ball, Dezonie is a hard-nosed shooting guard and Nowell is a bigger wing who can also dish it.

They’re different, but also alike.

“In general, you’ve got what looks to be three shooting guards,” Meyer said. “Shane Nowell has a funky left-handed game I like. He gets rebounds, loose balls, will make a 3. He would not be a primary (point guard) but could play some three.