Wildcats ready to add 3 players to guard-heavy roster

Just a few days before he was scheduled to sign a letter-of-intent for Arizona, commit K.J. Simpson was paired with future teammate Shane Nowell at a Phoenix all-star event.
Of course, they both played in the backcourt.
Already with six guards eligible to return next season, the Wildcats went out and collected commitments from three more guards: Simpson of Southern California’s Chaminade High School, Nowell of Seattle-area Eastside Catholic, and shooting guard Shane Dezonie of New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy.
Coaches for all three players said they will sign with Arizona on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period, in conjunction with ceremonies at (or virtually at) their high schools.
In today’s game, that sort of backlog of similar players doesn’t always bode well for long-term roster stability. But, according to Chaminade coach Bryan Cantwell, Simpson doesn’t shy away from competition.
“He welcomes the challenge of it,” Cantwell said Tuesday. “The interesting thing about him is that he’s never played against anybody his own age so we are looking forward to it this season. He’s used to competing against older guys, experienced guys, guys who played in the NBA and high-level D-Is (college players).”
As it was last weekend at the Pangos All-American Festival, Nowell averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while Simpson averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game — and their Pangos West team won both games.
In another characteristic that might benefit UA, Cantwell said, Simpson is also loyal, staying at Chaminade all four years of high school despite constantly being “recruited” by other high-level high schools.
“They’ve been doing it since he was in eighth grade,” Cantwell said. “Like ‘Don’t go to Chaminade. Go here.’ And the next year, ‘Transfer here,’ all that good stuff. He says ‘No, I go to Chaminade. This is where I go.”
Dezonie and Nowell have also given off other signs that could bode well for Arizona’s roster longevity, too.
Dezonie has referred to Arizona as his “dream school.” Other schools all but stopped recruiting Nowell since he appeared settled on Arizona long before his Oct. 31 verbal commitment.
Nowell’s decision was all but cemented once the Wildcats hired Seattle native and longtime NBA player Jason Terry as an assistant coach last spring.
Hiring “Jason was huge,” said Brent Merritt, Nowell’s coach at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington. “I’m good friends with Jason, and have known him forever. He’s really been on Shane.”
Although Zeke Nnaji reminded the Wildcats last year that you never know when a projected multi-year player might morph suddenly into a one-and-done, all three of UA’s signees also project in that low four-star area where guys usually stick around for multiple years in college.
They may not be quite good enough to leave quickly for pro basketball but have potential to develop into major contributors over multiple years.
“A lot of times you get what you can get and you don’t want to leave talent on the board if you can get it,” said Jerry Meyer, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com. “I think you gotta be flexible the way the game’s moving.
“I would not gauge any of them as one-and-done or even two-and-done, but I think all three are going to be good college players. It’s nice to have guys like that.”
Besides, there’s room in UA’s offense for three guards. Coach Sean Miller used Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Dylan Smith last season, and could do the same this season and in the future.
While Simpson can play on or off the ball, Dezonie is a hard-nosed shooting guard and Nowell is a bigger wing who can also dish it.
They’re different, but also alike.
“In general, you’ve got what looks to be three shooting guards,” Meyer said. “Shane Nowell has a funky left-handed game I like. He gets rebounds, loose balls, will make a 3. He would not be a primary (point guard) but could play some three.
“Dezonie is pretty straight up a shooting guard type of guy. He shoots pretty well. He’s not an explosive athlete by any means, a below the rim type player, but I don’t think he needs a lot of space to make a jump shot. I think he has a feel for scoring.”
Brewster Academy coach Jason Smith says Dezonie is a “strong, athletic, physical combo guard who can defend both backcourt positions,” while Merritt says Nowell is a “point-three” in the mode of Scottie Pippen — a big wing with good passing skills.
“He’s unselfish,” Merritt said of Nowell. “He wants to pass the basketball. He can score. A lot of high school players want to score, to score and to score. But if you get open, he’s going to find you.”
So, maybe even for more than one or two seasons, Nowell might be finding Dezonie or Simpson for shots.
Or they might be finding him.
