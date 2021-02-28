Wildcats 'really excited' to wrap season at Oregon, even if recent history suggests another stressful game

The Wildcats can wrap their regular season with a four-game winning streak while finally ending a string of bad memories that date back to that day in February 2018 when UA coach Sean Miller sat out and Deandre Ayton was booed relentlessly in the wake of an ESPN report that said Miller discussed a pay-for-play scheme.

“I think our guys are really excited to go to Oregon and I’m not just giving you that,” Miller said after the Wildcats beat the Huskies 75-74 Saturday.

“I mean we’ve talked to them. I think I’ve got a good feel. I mean, if you were them, it either ends today or it ends at Oregon on Monday.

“I think that they’re excited to play against a really good team, a team that’s beaten us six times in a row, a team that’s beaten us on the last possession of the game I think almost really the last three times we played them.”

There’s there’s no “almost” about it: Oregon is 12-10 against Arizona since Miller took over in 2009-10 and has won six straight against the Wildcats.

The last three have been particularly painful for Arizona.

Oregon won both of the last year’s matchups in overtime.