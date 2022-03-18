Wildcats relishing chance to host NCAA Tournament games

The Rebels prepared prepared for Saturday by blasting crowd noise in practices. They may not be ready for a Wildcat team that is healthy.

Barnes said Reese is “100% ready to go.” And with Reese back in the mix, Arizona may be hard to stop. Her passion, steady presence, as well as points — she averaged 17 points per game during Pac-12 play — may be too much.

“I feel like we’re built a little bit different this year,” Barnes said. “I feel like Shaina (Pellington) has to step up in the tournament. She’s got to be productive, like low assist-to-turnover ratio. Lauren (Ware) has to maintain her aggressiveness like she did when Cate was out. To me it’s by committee, how Helena (Pueyo) has to look to score and distribute the ball. Sam (Thomas) has to be aggressive like she was in February. I think everybody has to step a little bit to step up a little bit more.

“Cate has to come off the bench and be as aggressive as she has been in practice. And Bendu (Yeaney) has to play that great defense and look to score. Then we bring out shooters then they have to look for shots and be solid.