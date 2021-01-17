Wildcats ride Helena Pueyo's red-hot shooting to easy win over Oregon State

Adia Barnes’ message to Helena Pueyo was loud and clear: Be ready to shoot when you come off the bench.
Pueyo listened.
Thirty-three seconds after she checked into Sunday’s game, she let it fly from beyond the arc for her first three of the afternoon.
She would go on to knock down a total of four, as the Wildcats completely dominated Oregon State in a 67-51 victory at McKale Center Sunday.
No. 11 Arizona improves to 10-2, 8-2 in the Pac-12 – the best league start in 17 years – while OSU drops to 3-4, 1-4.
This is the first time UA has beaten Oregon State at home in a decade and the first time the Wildcats have won back-to-back games in nine years. This is their first sweep of the Oregon schools in 10 years.
All four of Pueyo’s threes came in the first half – three in that first quarter. She finished with 15 points – tying her career-high from last season’s Monmouth game. She went 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
After the game, she was modest and said, “nothing happened.” She just came off the bench good and she’s trying to do her “best shooting.”
Meanwhile, her teammate Lauren Ware had her own message for Pueyo.
“She needs to shoot the ball more,” Ware said.
Pueyo’s hot hand — hitting back-to-back 3s — got the Wildcats rolling. Then Sam Thomas hit a 3 in the first quarter and the offense kicked it up a notch. Thomas finished with 8 points, 3 of 3 from the field.
Overall, the Wildcats hadn’t been shooting well from long distance this season. Yet, they ended up shooting 53% against OSU.
Aari McDonald extended her scoring in double figures mark in every game she’s played in as a Wildcat – 78 games – which is the longest active streak in the nation. She finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Wildcats went on an 18-6 run in the first quarter, and led by three, 20-17 – the closest the Beavers would ever get.
OSU, in its first game back after a COVID-19 pause and hasn’t played a game since Dec. 19, made runs throughout the game, but never could get closer than 13 in the second half.
Arizona held OSU to 37% shooting and forced 19 turnovers. They had 12 steals with Thomas, Cate Reese, Shaina Pellington and Ware each picking two.
Arizona entered the game allowing only 57.2 points per game.
“As (Coach) Adia would say that’s just Arizona defense,” said Ware, who had three blocks. “Now that we’ve been working on it and it’s coming together as a team, I think that our defense and our pressure has just been amazing. That’s what has made these games so difficult for other teams is just our defense.”
Heading into halftime, UA went on a 14-1 run — and outscoring OSU 20-9 in the second quarter. The Wildcats led 40-26 at the half.
Everyone was involved on offense. McDonald scored on a fast break and hit a 3 from the top of the key. In between, Reese picked her own steal and ran the floor and finished in traffic with four defenders. Shaina Pellington also got in the act with a steal and after a pass from Bendu Yeaney scored on the layup.
Arizona’s defense held Oregon State to 35% shooting in the half. UA forced 10 turnovers and scored 20 points off them.
Rim shots
Thomas started game number 110 and moved into a tie for fourth on Arizona’s all-time starts list with Barnes and Lisa Griffith.