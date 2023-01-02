Wildcats rise to No. 15 in latest AP poll; showdown with Stanford set for 12:30 p.m.

The Arizona Wildcats got some news on Monday, just as they were warming up for the biggest game of their season so far.

The UA rose to No. 15 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll following wins over rival Arizona State and Cal. The Wildcats had been at No. 18 for the past two weeks.

The Wildcats likely won't stay at 15 for long, for better or worse. They'll face No. 2 Stanford at 12:30 p.m. Monday, then host the Oregon schools over the weekend. A 3-0 record — or even a 2-1 mark — might be enough to raise their value in next week's poll.