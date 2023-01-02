 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wildcats rise to No. 15 in latest AP poll; showdown with Stanford set for 12:30 p.m.

  • Updated

Coach Adia Barnes and the Wildcats are ranked No. 15 nationally heading into Monday's showdown against No. 2 Stanford.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats got some news on Monday, just as they were warming up for the biggest game of their season so far.

The UA rose to No. 15 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll following wins over rival Arizona State and Cal. The Wildcats had been at No. 18 for the past two weeks.

The Wildcats likely won't stay at 15 for long, for better or worse. They'll face No. 2 Stanford at 12:30 p.m. Monday, then host the Oregon schools over the weekend. A 3-0 record — or even a 2-1 mark — might be enough to raise their value in next week's poll.

Stanford stayed at No. 2 in this week's poll, behind South Carolina and ahead of Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn. Utah rose three spots to No. 8, while UCLA fell two spots to No. 12 after losing 77-72 to Oregon State on Sunday. Oregon occupies Arizona's former spot at No. 18.

