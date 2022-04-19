 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildcats' roster rebuild continues with addition of Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin

Arizona turned to Europe again Tuesday to continue filling out its 2022-23 roster, receiving a letter-of-intent from Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin, who announced his decision  via his Instagram account

"1000% committed," he wrote.

Borovicanin is the second member of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class. Coach Tommy Lloyd previously signed four-star power forward and two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year Dylan Anderson, while five-star 2023 guard Kylan Boswell could reclassify and also join the Wildcats next season.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Borovicanin also held offers from Texas Tech and Xavier, which is now coached by former Wildcats boss Sean Miller.

Borovicanin, who played for Serbian third division club KK Beko in his hometown of Belgrade, isn't rated by any online recruiting service. According to Balkan Prospects, he averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and 4.4 assists for KK Beko.

"He is one of the too prospects in the 2004 (birth year) generation," Balkan Prospects tweeted.

ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony tweeted that Borovicanin is a "big, skilled perimeter player with good feel."

Borovicanin becomes the latest Serbian player to join the Wildcats, joining former UA center Dusan Ristic and forward Ivan Radenovic. 

Borovicanin will join a backcourt that currently has point guard Kerr Kriisa, wing Dalen Terry, Paris native Adama Bal and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Pelle Larsson, among others. 

Here's Arizona's 2022-23 roster to date:

Filip Borovicanin F 6-8 Fr. 180 Belgrade, Serbia

Shane Nowell G 6-6 210 So. Seattle

Adama Bal G 6-6 190 So. Le Mans, France

Pelle Larsson G 6-5 215 Jr. Nacka, Sweden

*Dalen Terry G 6-7 195 Jr. Phoenix

Azuolas Tubelis F 6-11 245 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania

Oumar Ballo C 7-0 260 Jr. Koulikoro, Mali

Tautvilas Tubelis F 6-7 220 Jr. Vilnius, Lithuania

Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 180 So. Tartu, Estonia

Dylan Anderson 7-0 215 Fr. Gilbert

**Kylan Boswell G 6-1 180 Fr. Champaign, Ill.

*Is considering testing the NBA Draft.

**2023 player who could reclassify to 2022

Check out some of Borovicanin's video highlights here:

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

