Wildcats' roster turnover continues with soft-spoken Jordan Brown's departure

Despite what he said about not starting, Brown’s performance against the Beavers suggested he was pretty motivated coming off the bench. Brown scored a career-high 25 points on 10 for 12 shooting over 21 minutes against a team that eventually reached the Elite Eight.

Brown spoke up again five weeks later: Against USC and expected NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley, Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help the Wildcats record their biggest win of the season, 82-72 over the Trojans.

Tubelis added 16 points and 15 rebounds to help deal with Mobley and his brother Isaiah, and the two UA post players also helped compensate for the fact that Koloko committed a technical foul and fouled out after less than 11 minutes.

"If you think about Christian having foul trouble and playing 10 minutes and fouling out, somebody really had to step up," Miller said after the USC game. "I thought it was like a one-two punch — it was Jordan Brown and Azuolas who did a great job inside."

But Brown scored in single digits for eight of the Wildcats’ final nine games, finished the season with five points and three rebounds over 16 minutes in a loss at Oregon, and wound up averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game..