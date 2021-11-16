Wildcats rout North Dakota State, accomplish something not done since 1920-21 season

Arizona kept building its lead to 21-5 in part thanks to a 3 from Pelle Larsson and then jumped ahead 26-10 on a hook shot from Koloko.

The Wildcats wound up leading by 16 several times the first with 12:42 left, but the Bison didn’t let the margin get any bigger during the middle of the first half. They cut it to 30-18 with 5:08 left on a layup from Maleek Harden-Hayes, before Kriisa hit a 3 and Koloko later hit a hook to put UA up by more than 16 for the first time, 35-18.

Then, during one five-minute stretch early in the second half, Arizona hit five 3-pointers, two from Mathurin, one from Kriisa one from Kim Aiken and another from Justin Kier. Those helped put the Wildcats up 66-29 while Aiken hit another later with 12:49 left to give UA a 73-31 lead.

The Wildcats went ahead 73-31 with 12:49 still to go when Aiken hit another 3, while Lloyd began going deeper into his bench. But the Wildcats still held a 95-42 lead during the final media timeout with 3:23 to go.

They left McKale at 3-0, soon to face competition in Las Vegas that is expected to be tougher, and Lloyd said he wants them to understand the reasons why they are having success so far.