Wildcats run, shoot their way into Final Four behind star Aari McDonald

Date: Monday
Score: Arizona 66, Indiana 53
What went down: It took a lot of All-American Aari McDonald, who picked up a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds in the third-seeded Wildcats’ 66-53 win over fourth-seeded Indiana. It took a lot of Trinity Baptiste, who fought her way to 12 points and 10 rebounds.
And it took massive 3-pointers by Helena Pueyo to extend the Wildcats’ lead as they defeated Indiana 66-53, punching their ticket to the program’s first-ever Final Four.
As the crowd chanted “U of A!” and Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” blasted on the sound system, the Wildcats jumped into a dog pile on the court. Confetti was poured over them from a big bucket. The Cats took a team picture and cut down the nets.
As senior forward Sam Thomas — who added five points, three rebounds, one block and two steals — cut off her piece, she turned to the crowd and yelled, “We’re not done yet. Two more!”
The win — and ensuing celebration — is exactly what McDonald envisioned when she decided to forgo the WNBA draft last April and return to school for one more year. Still, she called it “a surreal moment.”
“Literally, I was on Facebook yesterday and maybe a year ago I said I was coming back,” she said. “I mean, it’s crazy how things come full circle. You make goals and to see yourself and your team achieve. ... We just beat a great team. I’m proud of my team … We just created more history.”
McDonald was on fire from the jump, scoring 10 points in the first quarter en route to 17 at the half.
She said it: “Never in a million years would I ever have thought we’d make it to the Final Four. My goal was (to) make it to the tournament at least one year that I’m here, and now we made it to the Final Four. I’m speechless. This is incredible. I’m so proud of my teammates. We’ve just done great things for this program.” — Thomas