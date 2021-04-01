Wildcats run, shoot their way into Final Four behind star Aari McDonald

The last 11 days have been a blur.

Then again, so has Aari McDonald.

The Arizona Wildcats’ senior guard played one of the best games of her life when the Wildcats beat BYU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She topped it three days later, scoring 31 points in the third-seeded Wildcats’ upset win over No. 2 Texas A&M.

And then she topped that performance two days later, putting up 33 in the Wildcats’ 66-63 win over Indiana.

Of course, it wasn’t just McDonald. Clutch shots by Helena Pueyo, Sam Thomas and Shaina Pellington, tough defense by Bendu Yeaney and Trinity Baptiste, and even a few key 3-pointers by Cate Reese have propelled the Wildcats into brand-new territory.

They’ll take on powerhouse UConn on Friday night with a chance to advance to the national championship game.

Here’s a look at how Arizona got this far: