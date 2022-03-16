Wildcats' Sam Thomas named academic All-American; Cate Reese earns national honor

For the second year in a row, Sam Thomas is an academic All-American. And for the first time in her accomplished career, Cate Reese has received national accolades.

Thomas, a senior forward, was named to the CoSIDA First Team on Wednesday morning, marking her second straight selection. A graduate student majoring in educational leadership Thomas carries a 4.0 GPA.

It's the latest award for Thomas, who was named the Pac-12's Scholar-Athlete of the Year and earned the Elite 90 award at last year's Final Four.

Reese, a senior forward who plans to return next season, was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press. An All-Pac-12 selection, Reese leads the UA with 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She has not played since dislocating her shoulder last month at Washington State, but is expected to play when the Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament against UNLV on Saturday.

The game between the fourth-seeded UA and 13th-seeded UNLV is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.