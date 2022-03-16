 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats' Sam Thomas named academic All-American; Cate Reese earns national honor
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wildcats' Sam Thomas named academic All-American; Cate Reese earns national honor

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas thanks the crowd during her speech on Senior Day.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

For the second year in a row, Sam Thomas is an academic All-American. And for the first time in her accomplished career, Cate Reese has received national accolades.

Thomas, a senior forward, was named to the CoSIDA First Team on Wednesday morning, marking her second straight selection. A graduate student majoring in educational leadership Thomas carries a 4.0 GPA.

It's the latest award for Thomas, who was named the Pac-12's Scholar-Athlete of the Year and earned the Elite 90 award at last year's Final Four.

Reese, a senior forward who plans to return next season, was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press. An All-Pac-12 selection, Reese leads the UA with 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She has not played since dislocating her shoulder last month at Washington State, but is expected to play when the Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament against UNLV on Saturday.

The game between the fourth-seeded UA and 13th-seeded UNLV is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Star Vlog chronicles Wildcats' run to Pac-12 tourney title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News