Wildcats' season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to North Carolina

Take away Thomas’ performance, however, and the UA was just 11 for 47 (23%) afield.

The hero of Saturday night’s NCAA first-round win over UNLV, Shaina Pellington was unable to find a rhythm against the Tar Heels. The speedy point guard hit just 1 of 9 shots and scored three points, spending much of the second quarter on the bench after picking up her second foul.

For all the Wildcats' early problems, they seemed to grab some momentum just before halftime. Thomas' third 3 of the half cut the Tar Heels' lead to 23-12. UNC hit a free throw and UA's Cate Reese hit a baseline jumper, making it a 10-point game.

But then Ware was called for a technical foul after showing emotion following a blocked shot. UNC's Deja Kelly hit both ensuing free throws, making it 26-14.

As the teams traded baskets in the third quarter, Thomas committed two quick fouls during a 35-second span late in the third quarter, giving her four for the game. Coach Adia Barnes inserted freshman Gisela Sanchez for Thomas, who finished the quarter. The foul trouble became even more problematic in the final 10 minutes, when — trailing by double-digits and desperate for turnovers — the Wildcats pressed and trapped.