Wildcats see advantages, challenges in playing ASU twice in same weekend

Arizona will focus on just one team this week — in-state rival Arizona State.
The two teams will play back-to-back in one weekend, squaring off Friday night in Tempe and Sunday afternoon in Tucson.
The last time it happened, Cate Reese was a high school senior and focused on a different rival: Cypress Ranch High School.
Reese said the rivalry games were split down the middle between her Cypress Woods team and Cypress Ranch.
That’s not how the UA wants this weekend's games to pan out. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) have won two straight against the Sun Devils (11-8, 3-3 Pac-12).
“No, no, no, we're not looking for 50-50 in that rivalry,” Reese said.
On one hand, it’s easier to focus on one team this week. On the other hand, it’s a challenge playing the same team twice with just 38 hours between games.
Saturday will be spent reviewing Friday's film and preparing for Sunday's rematch.
“For instance, if they do something and we're not prepared for, which I'm sure they will, we'd walk-through an adjustment we need to make," UA coach Adia Barnes said. "Because in-game, you can make certain adjustments but you're not going to change the whole system or do a new play in the game."
Barnes said Saturday's practice will be "more of a walk-through," in part because of what she's expecting the night before.
"Because it's going to be a physical game, we're not practicing that day," she said. "Maybe we’re shooting free throws, shooting, walking through strategic stuff. Then if the players that didn't play as much, we'll probably work them out and do skill work. But then that's about all. It's pretty light on Saturday and I'm anticipating a tough game.”
Crunch time
With three weeks left in the regular season, the Wildcats are focusing on the little things that they hope make a big difference in March.
Reese has a few key things in mind to tighten up before postseason play begins.
“I’m definitely trying to work on still getting my defense better — it's not always great,” Reese said. “I think also, sometimes better shot selection or just finishing stronger. I think a lot of teams are trying to push me to my left, and I'm still trying to hesitate and go to my right sometimes. I think being able to just go immediately to my left because I can use it, I just don't always want to. I think that that's huge, too, is just being able to know I can go to my left and finish.”
Reese has played herself onto the midseason Naismith Player of the Year watch list after not being recognized earlier in the season. In Pac-12 play, Reese is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field.
“I think it’s an honor, especially considering … I wasn't on it at the beginning,” Reese said. “I think it just shows my hard work throughout the season to be able to be chosen to be on the team now. It's exciting, and I think it just great for the team. I think my teammates have been finding me a lot. I think that's really the key for it.”
Time for sleep
Rest is more important during this time of the season.
Reese took advantage of her day off; one day earlier, she played all 40 minutes for the first time in her college career.
“(I) just rested, did some homework — I definitely feel a lot better after that,” Reese said. “It's nice having early Sunday games too, because then you have the rest of the day off. I definitely feel way better than I did.
“I would say the huge thing is recovery (right now). Just being able to play these games, make sure that I'm feeling good. I think also just sleeping enough. think that's a huge thing for college students in general. But you know, student-athletes really need sleep, especially when you're playing so many games.”
Reese said playing all 40 minutes was "awesome."
"I think (Barnes) had a lot of confidence in me to be able to guard the post players, which was good," she said. "It was my first 40-minute game. It was exciting.”
Rim shots
• Barnes said Arizona is unlikely to make up its postponed games against Cal and Washington "just because the time and some of those schools have so many games to make up. We're not a priority."
• UA fans have booked two buses for Friday's game in Tempe, and others are making the drive on their own. Barnes said she'd like to see a sellout crowd for Sunday’s home game, which is a "red out." The last time Arizona played ASU in McKale Center with fans in the stands, the Wildcats drew 10,160 — the second-largest regular-season crowd in program history. The game ranked first until Friday, when the Wildcats drew 10,413 for a win over Oregon.