Wildcats see advantages, challenges in playing ASU twice in same weekend

Barnes said Saturday's practice will be "more of a walk-through," in part because of what she's expecting the night before.

"Because it's going to be a physical game, we're not practicing that day," she said. "Maybe we’re shooting free throws, shooting, walking through strategic stuff. Then if the players that didn't play as much, we'll probably work them out and do skill work. But then that's about all. It's pretty light on Saturday and I'm anticipating a tough game.”

Crunch time

With three weeks left in the regular season, the Wildcats are focusing on the little things that they hope make a big difference in March.

Reese has a few key things in mind to tighten up before postseason play begins.

“I’m definitely trying to work on still getting my defense better — it's not always great,” Reese said. “I think also, sometimes better shot selection or just finishing stronger. I think a lot of teams are trying to push me to my left, and I'm still trying to hesitate and go to my right sometimes. I think being able to just go immediately to my left because I can use it, I just don't always want to. I think that that's huge, too, is just being able to know I can go to my left and finish.”