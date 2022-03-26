Wildcats seek answers from incoming freshman class, transfer portal

Gilbert, a guard, can score, pass and play defense. Barnes said she was underrated at No. 31 overall and No. 9 at guard by ESPN. She is participating in the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals this week.

Hylton, a combo guard who Barnes says has a "dog mentality," is one of the top Canadians in the class.

Clark is the No. 5-ranked guard and No. 21 overall player, according to ESPN.com. The website praised her as a "crafty playmaker with a scorer’s mentality." This is something the Wildcats might have been missing since Aari McDonald left for the WNBA.

What is Barnes looking for in the transfer portal?

When it comes to the transfer portal, Barnes will look for someone who fits the Wildcats' culture.

Most likely, that will be someone who can score, play defense and rebound.

Trinity Baptiste filled that spot during the 2020-21 season. This season, it was more by committee.

Barnes is also looking for strong players from good programs.

Who will replace Thomas?