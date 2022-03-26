Wildcats seek answers from incoming freshman class, transfer portal

Every offseason is full of players coming and going.
Even by Arizona's standards, this one will be different.
Sam Thomas has used up her five years of eligibility and will be moving on. The Wildcats will be missing more than Thomas, who coach Adia Barnes has called "the perfect player."
“I hope to find another player like her one day, because I think they are rare," Barnes said of Thomas. "I think a player like her will come along every 10 years."
Thomas isn't the only one leaving the UA. Four players have entered the transfer portal with hopes of getting more playing time elsewhere: Forward Koi Love, who had transferred in from Vanderbilt this season; Derin Erdogan, a sophomore guard from Turkey; freshman forward Netty Vonleh; and freshman guard Anna Gret Asi. Barnes confirmed their departures Friday night.
As it stands now, the Wildcats have just eight players on board for next season: Guards Shaina Pellington, Bendy Yeaney, Helena Pueyo, Taylor Chavez and Madi Conner; and forwards Cate Reese, Lauren Ware and Gisela Sanchez. They'll be joined soon by a recruiting class that's ranked the best in program history and among the best in the nation.
Here are the biggest questions facing the UA this offseason:
Will be the Wildcats be stronger?
Barnes wants her team to be stronger next season, especially given the expected makeup of the roster. A number of veterans — led by the Reese, a senior forward — have experience at the highest level, playing in a national championship game in 2021.
Barnes will be starting offseason development a month or so earlier than a year ago, when she was coaching with Team USA in Puerto Rico.
One of Barnes’ keys to team growth will be summer training.
How good will the freshmen be?
Arizona's 2022 recruiting class includes Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark, McDonald All-Americans and the Gatorade Players of the Year for Minnesota and New York, respectively. They'll be joined by Kailyn Gilbert and Lemyah Hylton.
Don’t be surprised if one or two of the freshmen start next season.
Nnaji, the sister of former UA men's basketball star Zeke Nnaji, is the highest-rated UA recruit ever. ESPN rated her the third-best forward and ninth-best overall player in the nation. Nnaji was a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4-inch forward is versatile, with the ability to play both inside and outside.
Gilbert, a guard, can score, pass and play defense. Barnes said she was underrated at No. 31 overall and No. 9 at guard by ESPN. She is participating in the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals this week.
Hylton, a combo guard who Barnes says has a "dog mentality," is one of the top Canadians in the class.
Clark is the No. 5-ranked guard and No. 21 overall player, according to ESPN.com. The website praised her as a "crafty playmaker with a scorer’s mentality." This is something the Wildcats might have been missing since Aari McDonald left for the WNBA.
What is Barnes looking for in the transfer portal?
When it comes to the transfer portal, Barnes will look for someone who fits the Wildcats' culture.
Most likely, that will be someone who can score, play defense and rebound.
Trinity Baptiste filled that spot during the 2020-21 season. This season, it was more by committee.
Barnes is also looking for strong players from good programs.
Who will replace Thomas?
A year ago, fans wondered who would replace Aari McDonald. Now, they're wondering the same thing about Thomas, the Wildcats' most efficient 3-point shooter and arguably the Pac-12's top defender.
Expect more than one player from the incoming class to shine on both ends of the court.
The Wildcats' returners should also be motivated following an early exit from the tournament. Reese, Yeaney and Pellington who will be on their last go-around. And Reese has what it takes to be an All-American — not just an honorable mention.