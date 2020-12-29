Wildcats self-impose one-year postseason ban; won't play in 2020-21 Pac-12, NCAA tournaments

Richardson also told the New York Daily News in October that he was "helping kids when they got on my campus, yes."

Former UA assistant coaches Mark Phelps and Joe Pasternack have also been the subject of allegations, with UA suspending Phelps early in the 2017-18 season for an undisclosed violation of NCAA rules and then removing him from the team in February 2019 after he was accused of an NCAA violation regarding the academic transcripts of former recruit Shareef O’Neal.

In "The Scheme," a two-hour-long documentary that began airing on HBO last March, Dawkins and Miller are heard in a recorded conversation not aired during the federal proceeding. Dawkins told Miller that the coaches of a top recruit’s club team “definitely want to get some (expletive) for themselves,” and Miller responded by asking “Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?”

UA called its decision to self-impose a ban a "proactive measure" in the ongoing NCAA enforcement process.