Wildcats self-impose one-year postseason ban; won't play in Pac-12, NCAA tournaments

Arizona announced Tuesday it has self-imposed a ban on the upcoming postseason, saying the NCAA's investigation into its men's basketball program found certain former staffers displayed "serious lapses in judgment."
Still with an infractions case in the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process that reportedly contains five Level I violations, the Wildcats will not play in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament or, if they qualify, the NCAA Tournament.
The Pac-12 issued a statement saying it "recognizes and supports" UA's self-imposed ban and would ban the Wildcats from the conference tournament because of conference policy. A new bracket for the 11 remaining teams is to be announced.
Arizona emerged as a potential Pac-12 contender and NCAA Tournament team Monday, when it beat Colorado 88-74 to improve to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
“I understand and fully support the university’s decision to self-impose a one-year postseason ban on our men’s basketball program," UA coach Sean Miller said. "Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.”
The UA's statement did not mention any behavior regarding Miller, who could still face penalties under NCAA's head coach responsibility rules. His program was under FBI and then NCAA investigation from 2017 until October, when the NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations.
If the Wildcats are found guilty of any Level 1 violations, they could be subject to a postseason ban and other serious penalties. Miller also had a clause added to his contract in April 2018 that says he must pay $1 million if he is criminally charged or found guilty of a Level 1 violation.
After receiving the NOA, Arizona referred its infractions case to the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process.
The IARP, which has enforcement and hearing panels consisting of lawyers, investigators and others outside of NCAA sports, will produce a non-appealable resolution that might match or exceed Arizona's self-imposed penalty. There is no timeline for the IARP to handle UA's cases, so it might be concluded well after this season.
Arizona has so far rrefused to release the NOA, saying it is in the best interests of the state not to do so.
Arizona appeared likely to receive at least a one-year ban anyway because of the actions involving former assistant coach Book Richardson, who admitted receiving $20,000 in bribes from an agent. Oklahoma State received a one-year ban for a comparable infraction involving former assistant coach Lamont Evans. And Auburn also self-imposed a one-year postseason ban after former assistant coach Chuck Person pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to steer players to a financial adviser. According to ESPN, federal authorities alleged that Person paid $11,000 to one player's family and $7,500 to another player's family.
Multiple additional allegations have surfaced involving Arizona during the two federal trials involving college basketball, as well as the HBO documentary "The Scheme," which focused on aspiring agent Christian Dawkins' role as the center of the FBI's investigation.
Richardson was arrested in September 2017, then fired in January 2018 and sentenced to three months in federal prison from July 2019 to October 2019 after admitting he took $20,000 in bribes in exchange for promising to steer UA players toward Dawkins' agency.
Richardson also told the New York Daily News in October that he was "helping kids when they got on my campus, yes."
Former UA assistant coaches Mark Phelps and Joe Pasternack have also been the subject of allegations, with UA suspending Phelps early in the 2017-18 season for an undisclosed violation of NCAA rules and then removing him from the team in February 2019 after he was accused of an NCAA violation regarding the academic transcripts of former recruit Shareef O’Neal.
UA called its decision to self-impose a ban a "proactive measure" in the ongoing NCAA enforcement process.
"The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the men's basketball staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior," the school's statement said. "It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved. This decision also reinforces the institution’s commitment to accountability and integrity as well as serving the best long-term interests of the university and the men’s basketball program.”
In a separate part of UA's statement, athletic director Dave Heeke called the decision "extremely difficult" because of the impact it has on the current players.
“We will continue to cooperate fully with the NCAA enforcement process and continue to support the hard-working young men in our men’s basketball program," Heeke said.
However, the NCAA has already ruled that all winter sports athletes participating in 2020-21 will not lose a year of eligibility, meaning even seniors Ira Lee and Terrell Brown could return if they want to. In addition, this year's NCAA Tournament won't be its usual showcase. Instead, all teams will play at one site, probably Indianapolis.
No UA players are expected to be available for comment until after the Wildcats face Washington on Thursday in Seattle, but Lee and Brown have both previously said they weren't sure if they would return next season.
