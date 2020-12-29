Wildcats self-impose one-year postseason ban; won't play in Pac-12, NCAA tournaments

The UA's statement did not mention any behavior regarding Miller, who could still face penalties under NCAA's head coach responsibility rules. His program was under FBI and then NCAA investigation from 2017 until October, when the NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations.

If the Wildcats are found guilty of any Level 1 violations, they could be subject to a postseason ban and other serious penalties. Miller also had a clause added to his contract in April 2018 that says he must pay $1 million if he is criminally charged or found guilty of a Level 1 violation.

After receiving the NOA, Arizona referred its infractions case to the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process.

The IARP, which has enforcement and hearing panels consisting of lawyers, investigators and others outside of NCAA sports, will produce a non-appealable resolution that might match or exceed Arizona's self-imposed penalty. There is no timeline for the IARP to handle UA's cases, so it might be concluded well after this season.

Arizona has so far rrefused to release the NOA, saying it is in the best interests of the state not to do so.