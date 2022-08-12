Wildcats set nonconference schedule, will open season Nov. 1 against NAU

The Arizona women’s basketball team will open its season Nov. 1 against Northern Arizona and host nonconference games against Cal State Northridge (Nov. 13), Loyola Marymount (Nov. 18) and Long Beach State (Nov. 20) as part of a nonconference slate announced Friday. The opener will start at 6:30 p.m., with Northridge (5 p.m.) and LMU (6:30 p.m.) also scheduled for the evening. The Wildcats will face Long Beach State at 2 p.m.

The Wildcats will spend two days in San Diego playing Cal Baptist and San Diego in California, then travel to New Mexico on Dec. 4. The UA will host Kansas on Dec. 8 and Texas State six days later — both games start at 6:30 p.m. — before traveling to Dallas for a Dec. 18 game with powerhouse Baylor. The nonconference showdown will air on 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Wildcats will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule with a Dec. 21 game against Texas-Arlington. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.