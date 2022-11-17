Wildcats set school record for free throws, beat Utah Tech by 27

Not that they needed them, but the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats broke a school record by hitting 22 of 22 free throws in a 104-77 win over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

The Wildcats, whose previous free-throw percentage record was 18 of 18 against Stanford in 2004-05, also ran away from the Trailblazers despite getting minimal help from their reserve players.

Kerr Kriisa had 24 points and Azuolas Tubelis had 20 to lead the Wildcats, who took leads of up to 31 points over the first 34 minutes of the game despite having no bench points through that point.

Cedric Henderson had 18 points, Oumar Ballo had 16 and Pelle Larrson had 14 to total 92 points for the starting five.

However, Henderson is expected to be a reserve in the Maui Invitational next week, when combo guard Courtney Ramey returns from a three-game NCAA suspension.

After holding Utah Tech under 20% shooting in the first half, after which UA took a 49-21 lead, the Wildcats let up early in the second. Utah Tech shot 50% from the field over the first eight minutes of the second half to trail 67-41.

The Trailblazers hit four of their first eight 3-pointers in the second half after hitting just 3 of 16 in the first half, keeping UA from expanding its first-half lead through the first 13 minutes after halftime.

With the game was never in doubt, Utah Tech players expressed some tension. Midway through the second half, Utah Tech’s Trey Edwards dunked while picking up a foul from Henderson – and then bumped into Ballo to earn a technical foul. Kriisa hit the two ensuing free throws while Edwards completed his three-point play on the other end, and UA led 76-51.

Later in the game, Utah Tech’s Dancell Leter was also called for a technical foul.

UA didn't score its first points off the bench until wing Adama Bal made two free throws with 5:44 left in the game, while UA coach Tommy Lloyd went with reserves and walk-ons in the final minutes.

In the first half, Tubelis, Kriisa and Henderson all showered Utah Tech with double-figure scoring efforts to help Arizona take its 49-21 halftime lead.

The Wildcats also held Utah Tech -- the St. George, Utah school known as Dixie State last season -- to just 18.9% shooting, including only 3 for 16 from 3-point range.

Tubelis scored 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting while collecting five rebounds, Kriisa had 11 points while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers and Henderson had 10 points on 4 for 6 shooting. It was already Henderson’s biggest scoring effort of his three Arizona games so far since transferring from Campbell last spring.

The Trailblazers took an early 4-0 lead and tried to defend the Wildcats with a zone defense but the Wildcats quickly tore through it. Arizona put together two 10-0 runs to take a 20-6 lead just seven minutes into the game.

After Henderson hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 23-8 lead, the Wildcats were shooting 75.0% from the field and had made all five 3-pointers they tried. Arizona actually hit its first six 3s overall while later cruising to a 30-point lead when Kriisa hit two free throws with three seconds left.

Arizona finished the half shooting 62.1% from the field but missed its final five 3-pointers to finish 6 for 11 from long range.