Wildcats set time, date for Red-Blue Game in McKale Center

Arizona's Red-Blue Game has been set for Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., the UA announced Thursday.
Tickets, which range from $7 to $15 for the annual event will go on sale at ArizonaWildcats.com on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.; in-person ticket sales begin Aug. 29. Students with a ZonaZoo Red Pass can book tickets starting Sept. 25.
Arizona is expected to soon complete its full nonconference schedule by announcing its final two home opponents.
Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now:
Sept. 30: Red-Blue Game, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE
Nov. 11: SOUTHERN
Nov. 14: Home game vs. opponent TBA
People are also reading…
Nov. 17: UTAH TECH
Nov. 21: vs. Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 22: vs. Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD
Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD
Dec. 1: at Utah
Dec. 4: CAL
Dec. 10: vs. Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas)
Dec. 13: Home game vs opponent TBA
Dec. 17: TENNESSEE
Dec. 21: MONTANA STATE
Dec. 29-Jan 2: at Arizona State
Jan. 4-8: WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE
Jan. 11-15: at Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 18-22:UCLA/USC
Jan. 25-29: at Washington/Washington State
Feb. 1-5: OREGON/OREGON STATE
Feb. 8-12: at Cal/Stanford
Feb. 15-19: COLORADO/UTAH
Feb. 22-26: ARIZONA STATE
March 1-4: at UCLA/USC
March 8-11: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas