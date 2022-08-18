Wildcats set time, date for Red-Blue Game in McKale Center

Arizona's Red-Blue Game has been set for Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., the UA announced Thursday.

Tickets, which range from $7 to $15 for the annual event will go on sale at ArizonaWildcats.com on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.; in-person ticket sales begin Aug. 29. Students with a ZonaZoo Red Pass can book tickets starting Sept. 25.

Arizona is expected to soon complete its full nonconference schedule by announcing its final two home opponents.

Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now:

Sept. 30: Red-Blue Game, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE

Nov. 11: SOUTHERN

Nov. 14: Home game vs. opponent TBA

Nov. 17: UTAH TECH

Nov. 21: vs. Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 22: vs. Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD

Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD

Dec. 1: at Utah

Dec. 4: CAL

Dec. 10: vs. Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas)

Dec. 13: Home game vs opponent TBA

Dec. 17: TENNESSEE

Dec. 21: MONTANA STATE

Dec. 29-Jan 2: at Arizona State

Jan. 4-8: WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE

Jan. 11-15: at Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 18-22:UCLA/USC

Jan. 25-29: at Washington/Washington State

Feb. 1-5: OREGON/OREGON STATE

Feb. 8-12: at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 15-19: COLORADO/UTAH

Feb. 22-26: ARIZONA STATE

March 1-4: at UCLA/USC