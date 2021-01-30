Wildcats shake off Thursday's troubles, rout Cal behind James Akinjo's 20 points

When James Akinjo was a high school star in the East Bay, the Cal Bears probably knew he’d have college games like this.

They just didn’t want those games to happen against them.

But Arizona’s junior point guard first committed to UConn out of Richmond, Calif., then played for Georgetown before transferring to Arizona last season … and on Saturday led the Wildcats to an easy 71-50 romp over the Bears at McKale Center.

Akinjo had 20 points while shooting 7-for-14 from the field and accompanying his eight assists with exactly no turnovers, helping the Wildcats shake off a troubling 73-64 loss to Stanford just some 41 hours earlier.

“It had nothing to do with Cal, honestly,” Akinjo said. “I mean, it had nothing to do with the fact that they recruited me. Obviously, they recruited me because I’m a hometown kid but we just really wanted to come in and bounce back from Stanford.”

As much as UA coach Sean Miller praised Akinjo, he expressed concern that the Wildcats needed to shake off the selfishness and lack of energy that plagued them against Stanford. As a result, he called Saturday’s game the most important of the season.