Wildcats shoot better than 50% in win over Colorado, improve to 13-1

"It makes our team look even better with them," Tubelis said. "I know how they can play and I know how better they are. They just need to continue doing what they're doing right now."

The win moved Arizona to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12, entering a game Saturday against Utah. Colorado dropped to 11-4 and 3-2.

Having signed with Arizona under then-coach Sean Miller in November 2020 and then flipping to Colorado after the Wildcats fired coach Sean Miller last April, Simpson told the Star earlier this week that he had a respectful conversation in April with new coach Tommy Lloyd. But he said he decided to go with Colorado in part because coach Tad Boyle had recruited him earlier, while Lloyd had not.

In what was therefore a different McKale Center debut than he might have expected back in November 2020, Simpson made a splash anyway.

"He definitely came in here with a chip on his shoulder," said Colorado forward Evan Battey, a close friend of Simpson's from Southern California. "He's an energy guy. He always leaves his emotions on his sleeves."

Simpson indicated a few comments from McKale Center fans added to his emotions, too.