Wildcats showing early signs of being a cohesive, deep team

“I was the luckiest one, like, how can I say my first year I saw NCAA Tournament and a championship like we lost it, but that was a great experience,” Erdogan said. “I love the fans and when we came back to Tucson and saw them in the football stadium, that was an incredible experience.”

• The returnees have all stepped up their game. Sam Thomas said she is more consistent with her shooting, while Cate Reese said she has grown in her leadership ability.

Senior center Semaj Smith can’t wait for fans to see what she isn’t doing now: jumping.

In past seasons, "I used to jump a lot like defensively," she said. "So now I'm staying on the ground floor, which is big."

Yeaney said she is finally totally healthy after still dealing last season with a nagging Achilles injury that happened in 2019. She says she's improved “tremendously.”

“I think my jump shot is a lot better; I'm more smooth with my pull-up jumper,” Yeaney said.

• The new players fit the Wildcats' needs. Ariyah Copeland is a grad transfer from Alabama. The 6-foot-3-inch forward is the type of grad transfer Barnes likes to bring in — a mature player who is good for the team culture, on and off the court.