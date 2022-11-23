Wildcats spend Thanksgiving in Adia Barnes' hometown; freshmen give back

It’s a big week for No. 15-ranked Arizona.

After playing their first four games at home, the Wildcats hit the road for the first time this season. They’ll play two games in 24 hours as part of the USD Thanksgiving Classic in San Diego. Arizona (4-0) opens against Cal Baptist at 5 p.m. Friday, then takes on USD at 5 p.m. the next day.

Coach Adia Barnes says she’s “curious to see” how the team performs and “excited to see how we’re going to respond.”

“I want to see where we’re at,” she added. “… I think it’d be a fun week in San Diego for Thanksgiving. What could be a better place? I’m not biased.”

Barnes grew up in San Diego and attended Mission Bay High School. She plans to spend the holiday with the Wildcats, her parents and grandmother as well as her sister Maisha’s family. Barnes’ parents, Patricia and Bruce, will cater the event.

“I think it’s cool for players to see like where you grew up, your parents and stuff like that,” Barnes said.

The Wildcats kept their routine as close as they could to any other week. Tuesday was spent working on individual skills and practicing. They practiced again Wednesday before flying to San Diego.

The first road trip of the season is about more than just basketball. The freshmen will learn how to travel, what to pack and what Barnes’ standards are on the road.

“I am pretty sure one of them will forget something … we’re going to have to check some things a couple times, because they are freshmen,” Barnes said with a laugh. “It’s funny because a lot of them have never been to California — like Kailyn (Gilbert) Paris (Clark), Lemyah (Hylton). I’m like, ‘You’ve never been to California?’ To me, that’s weird, but I guess a lot of Californians have never been to New York. I think they’re going to love it and see different parts of the world, be exposed to different things. I think they’re going to see it’s different than AAU (tournaments). There aren’t five people to a room ... I think it’s going to be a fun experience for them.”

Giving back

Nnaji, with help from former UA standout Danielle Adefeso, partnered with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to pull together the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Arizona’s freshman star asked UA fans to bring canned goods to McKale Center before Sunday’s game, and they responded. Fans donated 648 pounds of food.

“I think it’s amazing,” Barnes said. “(Nnaji) is selfless. She has so many aspirations to change so many things and give back. For her, it’s not about NIL money. It’s about giving stuff to the community. That’s the way she wants to do it.”

She didn’t stop there. On Monday, the Wildcats’ only day off this week, Nnaji and Gilbert served a Thanksgiving dinner to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson.

“When you have freshmen doing that, I think it’s amazing,” Barnes said. “That’s not for community service; that is their own time. And at a time when there’s a lot of schoolwork and we’re getting ready to travel, it says a lot about those two — who they are and what they want to do. I think that the city and the community should be really proud of them because that’s not something they have to do. I’m proud of them. I love that.”

Parity is a good thing

In the first two weeks of the season, it’s been upset city. Eight top-10 teams have lost already this season and three of the top teams’ losses came against unranked opponents — the most since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats Info.

“I think this time of year, no one’s where they want to be. We’re not, probably South Carolina isn’t, Stanford isn’t. All of us improve a lot throughout the year. When you face a team that’s really hungry and on the wrong night and they’re hot, I think there’s upsets,” Barnes said.

Why are there so many upsets?

Barnes credited parity.

“I don’t think you see all the great players going to one place. I think it’s really spread out. I think you’re going to see more of that, which I like for our game,” Barnes said. “I think that sometimes the media really puts some high expectations on people that I don’t think are really accurate — (and they do it) early. I think it’s hard to tell and I think you just sometimes go by names, and the brand of a school when you rank someone and it’s not the best indication.

“We’re one of those teams that always climbs up. That Final Four year (in 2021), we started at 20. Last year we started (around 20), we went to 5. I don’t really care during the year. I wouldn’t care if we were 20 the whole year, then at the end, we would rank high. … None of us are where we want to be. If you talk to any coaches, we’re all like, ‘Uh,’ all of us think we stink right now. But you’ve got to find a way to get better.”

Rim shots

Clark is out of the concussion protocol and has been cleared to play.