Arizona Wildcats star Aari McDonald received two honors from the Pac-12 on Tuesday.
The UA's sophomore guard was named to the Pac-12's 15-player all-conference team, and was one of five players named to the conference's all-defensive team. Additionally, Arizona forward Cate Reese was named to the all-freshman team.
The conference's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, John R. Wooden Coach of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year will be announced during Tuesday's night's award show, which airs on the Pac-12 Networks. The hour-long special begins at 6 p.m., and will include live interviews with winners.
McDonald is averaging 24.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game. She's one of just four players in league history to score 700 points and dish 120 assists in the same season. The other three — former Washington star Kelsey Plum, former Stanford star Candice Wiggins and current Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu — all won player of the year awards. McDonald needs just 28 more points to become the league's all-time sophomore scoring leader.
Reese averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as true freshman, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors three times.
McDonald, Reese and the Wildcats will open Pac-12 Tournament play on Thursday against USC. The game starts at 3 p.m. in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.