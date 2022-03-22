Wildcats star Cate Reese to undergo surgery for 'significant tear' in shoulder, will miss 6 months

While Arizona’s season ended Monday night in a 63-45 loss to North Carolina in a second-round game of the NCAA Tournament, there is still plenty to keep an eye on this offseason.

Like Cate Reese's shoulder.

“Cate will undergo surgery immediately, as she has a significant tear in her tissue,” UA coach Adia Barnes told the Star on Tuesday morning. “Cate wanted to play (in the NCAA Tournament), and we knew she would not risk further damage to her shoulder if she did.”

Reese's rehab is expected to take six months, meaning she should be back in time for the start of her final college season.

Reese dislocated her right shoulder in the Wildcats' Feb. 20 loss to Washington State in Pullman. The forward missed the UA's next three games — losses to UCLA and Colorado and a win over USC — before returning for Saturday's NCAA Tournament opener against UNLV.

“For Cate there was no decision" about whether to return this season, her mother, Cheryl, posted to social media, adding "she would never abandon her team.”