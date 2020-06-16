Wildcats stay true to form in offering spate of 2022 basketball recruits

“He feels 100 (%) and he is much bigger and stronger since last season,” Wright said.

However, where Williams will wind up playing basketball next season still remains very much in doubt.

Arizona has the maximum of 13 players lined up for next season in addition to Williams, and Wright said Williams has been having trouble finding places to play because of California’s coronavirus restrictions.

“We are in the same boat” with a future decision, Wright said. “Until he gets back on the court and is participating day-to-day, we really don’t know where the future lies.”

Dates still uncertain

Although UA basketball players have been scheduled to report on July 27, the date and potential participants are subject to change.

UA football players began working out this week, but UA’s basketball facilities in the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium and McKale Center remained closed, giving players no incentive to move back to Tucson this month.

“It’s hard to give an exact date,” said Ryan Reynolds, the UA’s director of basketball operations. “The thing that’s hopeful is that our guys will be able to return sometime in July, but the workout schedule is up in the air.”