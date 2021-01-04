Wildcats still flying under radar as freshmen start to find their rhythm

“Man, they’re growing up fast,” said Brown, UA’s grad transfer guard. “They’re 18 years old, they’re thrown in the fire, into the deep end, and they’re surviving. I’m proud of those guys.”

Terry said UA coaches discussed as a staff that the team’s ultimate progress this season would depend on how well the freshmen develop. While the NCAA clearinghouse put Estonian guard Kerr Kriisa on the shelf until Feb. 6, the Wildcats have two starting freshmen already while Mathurin is behaving like a third.

“Dalen has been starting, Azuolas has been thrust into the starting lineup and Benn has been playing quality minutes,” Terry said. “In those minutes these guys have been very productive. That’s the thing you have to see. Even though they make mistakes — as you will when you’re a freshman — they played through those mistakes. They’ve stayed confident, they’ve trusted their training, and they produce very well.

“I mean, look at Benn. He stepped up, made two big free throws at the end. He hit big shots, and he’s playing efficiently. So we like where they’re at now in their development, and there’s so much more room for them to grow and develop.”