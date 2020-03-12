Wildcats suffer alongside college basketball brethren as NCAA cancels both tournaments

“At the end of the day I think they want to do what’s right for everyone,” said Ryan Reynolds, the UA’s director of basketball operations, of the key decision-makers. “Especially for the student-athletes: It would be a terrible thing if a whole bunch of them got it.”

But the speed of the news, getting worse since the Wildcats beat Washington 77-70 on Wednesday afternoon, drilled an awful pit in their stomachs.

“The past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream,” UA guard Nico Mannion tweeted between the Pac-12 and NCAA announcements.

“Can’t believe our season just ended like this,” center Christian Koloko tweeted.

And there was Jeter, saying the whole thing was just “a whirlwind.”

First, there was the Pac-12’s announcement Wednesday evening that it would play the rest of its tournament games without fans present. Then, just as the Wildcats were preparing for a pregame shootaround Thursday morning, they were told the rest of the Pac-12 Tournament would be canceled.

Still, they had reason to believe that the NCAA Tournament was still happening. On that note, UA coach Sean Miller caught a ride home on a booster’s plane.