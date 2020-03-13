Wildcats suffer alongside college basketball family after NCAA cancels both tournaments

LAS VEGAS — Less than 24 hours after winning a Pac-12 Tournament game in a manner suggesting a long March run might be possible after all, the Arizona Wildcats found out it wasn’t.

For anybody.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its tournament at 9:17 a.m. Thursday, following the path of several other conferences. Hours later, the NCAA announced it was suspending all winter and spring sports championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boom. No NCAA tournaments, men’s or women’s. No UA men’s team to try to prove itself at a first-round site somewhere. No Wildcats women’s team hosting games at McKale Center and building on the excitement they have created for over a year now.

Just March Sadness. For everyone.

“It’s almost disbelief,” Arizona center Chase Jeter said Thursday afternoon before he boarded the Wildcats’ near-empty bus back to Tucson from Las Vegas. “I don’t think any of us could have ever predicted this. I don’t know. I don’t know how to react. I never pictured my college basketball experience ending because of something like this.”

Still, Jeter and several Arizona officials were supportive of the decision, especially after the Colonial Athletic Association announced that an official working one of its tournament games tested positive for the virus — meaning his handling of the ball could have affected everyone on the floor.

“At the end of the day I think they want to do what’s right for everyone,” said Ryan Reynolds, the UA’s director of basketball operations, of the key decision-makers. “Especially for the student-athletes: It would be a terrible thing if a whole bunch of them got it.”