Wildcats survive scare from Wazzu, then honor Aari McDonald

McDonald is the first UA women’s basketball player to enter the Ring of Honor since Ify Ibekwe (2007-11).

“It’s a blessing. I’m up there with great company,” McDonald said.

Wazzu challenged Arizona at every corner, not giving in to UA’s stifling defensive pressure. The Cats initially jumped out to a 13-5 lead but were outscored 19-10 in the second quarter to trail 24-23 at half.

“I think we were just rusty after being out for a while,” Reese said of Arizona’s struggles.

The Wildcats needed — and got — one of their second-half runs they’ve become accustomed to unleashing to try to pull away. Tied 31-31 in the third, Arizona scored 15 straight points: a Madi Conner four-point play started the run followed by buckets from Reese, Helena Pueyo and Aryiah Copeland and a Thomas 3-pointer at the buzzer.

However, the Cougars displayed their resiliency once again, battling back in the fourth quarter to make it a one possession game. Leger-Walker’s 3-pointer made it 53-49 at 1:23, followed by a 3 from her sister Charlise and to cut it to 54-52 with 48 seconds remaining.