Wildcats survive scare from Wazzu, then honor Aari McDonald

After 20 days filled with uncertainty and roadblocks, the Arizona women’s basketball team finally returned to the court.
In came a pesky Washington State team that had no sympathy for Arizona’s plight. The fourth-ranked Wildcats trailed at halftime, then unleashed a 15-0 run to end the third quarter and held on to win 60-52 Friday night at McKale Center to stay unbeaten.
The victory, Arizona’s 11th this season and the 100th in coach Adia Barnes’s career, did not come without some late-game panic, though. UA made just one field goal over the final six minutes and the Cougars turned a 48-37 deficit into a 54-52 one with less than a minute remaining.
The Wildcats caught a break as Cougars head coach Kamie Ethridge was assessed a technical foul with 41 seconds to go, on top of a previously assessed personal foul on Krystal Leger-Walker. Sam Thomas hit sank three of four free throws, then forward Cate Reese iced the game with a layup.
Arizona had been sidelined since Dec. 17 with COVID-19 issues sweeping the Pac-12, with four of the program’s games being postponed. The Cats had to cancel their Dec. 19 game against Texas due to COVID-19 issues within the UA program. The team learned it had an outbreak upon arrival to Las Vegas after beating NAU on Dec. 17, and coach Adia Barnes herself tested positive.
The Cats cleared their protocols prior to New Year’s Eve, but had their next two opponents — USC, UCLA — postpone their games for the same reasons, leaving the team with no game for 20 consecutive days.
“Today’s game felt like the beginning of the season,” Barnes said. “Kind of weird to have such a long pause… our team handled adversity.”
Reese turned in another masterful effort. With starters Lauren Ware (knee) and Shaina Pellington (undisclosed) out, the senior led Arizona with 20 points, joining the top 10 scorers in UA women’s history in the process.
“It’s a great honor,” Reese said. “I came to Arizona to be an impact player and to leave a legacy. And I think I’m doing that.”
When all the drama subsided, the Wildcats honored the greatest player in program history. Former UA star Aari McDonald was inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor in a postgame ceremony.
McDonald’s ceremony had originally been set for Sunday, but was moved up when the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Washington. McDonald, now with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, walked to halfcourt with her parents and fiancé Devon Brewer as a highlight tribute played overhead.
“Thank you for falling in love with our team,” McDonald told the fans. “I’m forever in debt with Tucson and their fans, so thank you.”
McDonald is the first UA women’s basketball player to enter the Ring of Honor since Ify Ibekwe (2007-11).
“It’s a blessing. I’m up there with great company,” McDonald said.
Wazzu challenged Arizona at every corner, not giving in to UA’s stifling defensive pressure. The Cats initially jumped out to a 13-5 lead but were outscored 19-10 in the second quarter to trail 24-23 at half.
“I think we were just rusty after being out for a while,” Reese said of Arizona’s struggles.
The Wildcats needed — and got — one of their second-half runs they’ve become accustomed to unleashing to try to pull away. Tied 31-31 in the third, Arizona scored 15 straight points: a Madi Conner four-point play started the run followed by buckets from Reese, Helena Pueyo and Aryiah Copeland and a Thomas 3-pointer at the buzzer.
However, the Cougars displayed their resiliency once again, battling back in the fourth quarter to make it a one possession game. Leger-Walker’s 3-pointer made it 53-49 at 1:23, followed by a 3 from her sister Charlise and to cut it to 54-52 with 48 seconds remaining.
Ware missed her third straight game as she continued to work her way back from a knee injury. Barnes declined to offer specifics on Pellington’s absence, but said the point guard is out “for a couple more days” but could return for Sunday’s game at USC. The Wildcats and Trojans will play at 4 p.m.
