Wildcats' sweep through Washington made ideal homecoming for coach Tommy Lloyd

The basketball side of things went pretty well, too.

The Wildcats beat two ascendant Pac-12 teams on their home floors to improve to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in the Pac-12. And, thanks to USC’s defeat of UCLA on Saturday, the Wildcats are now a full three games ahead in the loss column over anyone else — including the Trojans (10-4), Bruins (9-4) and Oregon (9-4).

With seven games left to play in the conference season, the Wildcats are now on a path to earn the most preferential seeding route of all Pac-12 teams in the NCAA Tournament regardless of how they do at the Pac-12 Tournament: A first-weekend trip to San Diego and, with two early NCAA Tournament wins there, a second-weekend date in either San Francisco or San Antonio.

All that, of course, assumes that the Wildcats won’t fall apart during home games with Oregon State or Oregon this weekend, or during ensuing road games at Utah, Colorado and USC.

Arizona has done little this season to suggest such a thing is possible. The Wildcats have an average scoring margin of plus-19.9 points so far, including plus-16.0 points against Pac-12 teams.

And UA’s two losses both came against ranked teams on the road with issues worth noting.