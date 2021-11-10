Arizona beats NAU 81-52 in Tommy Lloyd's debut as Wildcats' head coach

Arizona had beaten NAU by an average of 42.1 points over their previous six meetings, including a 96-53 win at McKale Center last season, but the Lumberjacks shot well enough in the second half to avoid a repeat of that margin.

Up by 20 at halftime, Arizona gradually opened its lead to 27 midway through the second half but NAU shot 56.3% over the first 12 minutes after halftime. The Lumberjacks had shot just 29.6% in the first half.

For the game, Arizona shot 40.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range while NAU hit 35.8% overall and 31.3% from beyond the arc. The Wildcats barely outrebounded NAU, 44-42, but scored 24 points on 21 Lumberjack turnovers.

In the first half, Terry and Koloko combined to help Arizona take a 42-22 halftime lead.

Terry averaged only 4.6 points last season but started 14 games in part because of the potential he showed with his length, ball control and athleticism. On Tuesday, in his sophomore season debut, he had seven points, six assists, two steals and a block in the first half alone.

Kriisa added nine points and three assists in the first half Tuesday while Koloko added eight points and four blocks, already tying the career high of four blocks he had against both NAU and Cal State Bakersfield last season.