Wildcats to bring freshman football players to campus on Monday; basketball players can report Aug. 12
U of A's return-to-campus plan had been paused since June 29

030320-spt-uafb-p10.JPG

UA’s group warmups like this one in March won’t be seen until further down the line, as more players are added each week.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's freshman football players and other newcomers will report to campus on Monday as the UA resumes its re-entry plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, more than a month after the return was paused. The Wildcats' men's and women's basketball players, meanwhile, can report to campus starting Aug. 12.

The Wildcats' athletic department made the announcement just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The UA said in a news release that its plan is "aligned with last week’s announcement from University President Dr. Robert C. Robbins that the University of Arizona campus will be open for in-person classes for Fall of 2020 as part of four modalities of learning offered to students." Participation in workouts "remains a personal decision made by student-athletes," the UA said.

The UA began bringing football players to campus in staggered groups on June 15 only to announce two weeks later that the plan would be paused because of the surge of coronavirus cases in the state. By then, 83 returning football players and more than two dozen support-staffers were on campus.

The Wildcats will have more than a month to prepare for the truncated 2020 football season, which will include Pac-12-only games. The conference is expected to release the season's schedule soon.

Athletic director Dave Heeke said the decision to bring freshman football players back “was made after consultations with President (Robert C.) Robbins, University leadership, the University of Arizona Re-Entry Task Force as well as our Re-Entry Advisory Group of campus and community medical experts." The UA reported no new positive tests over the past two weeks; three of the 83 football players currently on campus have tested positive since mid-June.

“Our comprehensive and phased approach centers around safety, health and wellbeing as we continue to follow the guidance of campus and community partners," Heeke said. "The safe and healthy return of student-athletes has been the focus of all decision making throughout this process, and it will continue to guide us moving forward.”

